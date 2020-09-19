Ubuntu | Athens | September 19 - March 18

[Mohau Modisakeng]

Sixty-six works by 34 contemporary African artists from the Harry David Art Collection are being exhibited by the National Museum of Contemporary Art this winter, in a show that casts light on emerging trends on the African continent and among the African diaspora. Inspired by the Nguni Bantu word for humanity toward others, “Ubuntu” is curated by Osei Bonsu, Rashid Johnson, Elvira Dyangani Ose, Emily Tsingou and Burkhard Varnholt. Opening hours are Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays to Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

National Museum of Contemporary Art, Kallirois & Frantzi, Neos Cosmos, tel 211.101.9000, www.emst.gr