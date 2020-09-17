Turkish president accuses Greece of ‘childish attitudes’

Turkey has always acted with the “dignity of righteousness” and will continue to “defend its legitimate rights,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday, accusing Greece of “provocations and childish attitudes.”

According to Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency (AA), Erdogan was speaking at an event at the Bestepe National Congress and Culture Center in Ankara, where he also said that his government would “not allow anyone to confine Turkey, the country with the longest coastline in the Mediterranean, to its coast.”

Earlier, Erdogan had lashed out at France, a vocal opponent of Turkey’s recent activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, asking whether it would return to “responsible policy” if Turkey backed down.

Speaking to members of his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party, the Turkish president also accused the European Union of double standards, according to AA.