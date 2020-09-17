More than 40,000 Covid compliance checks conducted on Wednesday

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) said on Thursday that its officers had conducted more than 40,000 inspections nationwide on Wednesday, aimed at checking compliance with restrictions imposed by the authorities in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus.



Officers recorded 196 instances of individuals not wearing face masks or not observing physical distancing in public places.



Another eight violations were recorded involving businesses that failed to ensure health protocols were being observed on their premises or defied a midnight curfew.



ELAS has intensified its checks in the capital, northern Greece and many islands favored by both Greek and foreign tourists amid localized spikes in infections in those areas.