Covid death toll, intubations and new cases continue alarming rise

[InTime News]

The National Organization for Public Health’s (EODY) daily bulletin on Thursday painted a bleak picture of the course of the coronavirus pandemic in Greece, with the death toll, intubations and new cases continuing to climb.

According to EODY, nine Covid-19 died in the 24-hour period from its last report on Wednesday, taking the total death toll to 325, while the number of patients in intensive care – an indicator of the pressure on the Greek health system – rose to 69 from 67 the previous day.

New infections also showed no sign of abating, coming to 359 on Thursday from 312 the day before, taking the total to 14,400. Of the new cases, just 36 were imported and 21 linked to known outbreaks, indicating a high rate of community transmission.

The region of Attica continues to be in the eye of the storm, reporting 212 of Thursday’s new infections, the vast majority of which are not linked to travel or another known patient.