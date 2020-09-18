E-Business & Social Media World conference goes online
Online
The 9th e-Business & Social Media World 2020 conference will take place from Wednesday to Friday next week, titled “The Day After: Strategy, Case Studies, Challenges and Solutions.”
The conference will be a hybrid event, offered online to attendants with the physical presence only of the speakers, the participating companies and their guests.
Registering to attend is free, through www.infocom.gr.