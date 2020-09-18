BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
E-Business & Social Media World conference goes online

The 9th e-Business & Social Media World 2020 conference will take place from Wednesday to Friday next week, titled “The Day After: Strategy, Case Studies, Challenges and Solutions.” 

The conference will be a hybrid event, offered online to attendants with the physical presence only of the speakers, the participating companies and their guests.

Registering to attend is free, through www.infocom.gr.

