ATHEX: Stocks reverse previous loss

The Greek bourse benchmark recovered on Thursday the losses it had recorded on Wednesday, despite the continued decline of banks. Stocks posted a mixed picture, but by the close it was gainers that had the upper hand.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 663.25 points, adding 0.31% to Wednesday’s 661.19 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.28% to 1,589.74 points.

The banks index headed lower, dropping 1.21%, as Alpha decreased 1.67%, National fell 1.59% and Eurobank eased 1%. Piraeus stayed put.

Viohalco was the star of the day with its 8.48% jump. GEK Terna improved 3.91%, Aegean Air rose 3.46% and Mytilineos grew 2.99%, while Public Power Corporation gave up 2.57%.

In total 46 stocks enjoyed gains, 40 took losses and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 46.4 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €43.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 0.83% to 44.83 points.