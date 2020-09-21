‘Greece After the Pandemic’ e-conference begins Monday

The E-Kyklos think tank and Symeon G. Tsomokos Corporate Communications are holding their fourth “Greece After” conference titled: “Greece after the Pandemic” from Monday until Wednesday.



The event, which starts at 3 p.m., will this time be online only, and will be streamed via YouTube and Facebook and the websites ekyklos.gr and evenizelos.gr.



Speakers today include Deputy Prime Minister Panagiotis Pikrammenos, Minister of State Giorgos Gerapetritis, former deputy prime minister Evangelos Venizelos and Council of State President Mary Irene Sharp.



Tuesday’s keynote speaker is Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras and Wednesday’s speakers include European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas.