Pompeo in Greece next week

INTIME NEWS

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Greece next week, Kathimerini understands.

Pompeo's visit reflect's Washington's desire to de-escalate tensions in the eastern Mediterranean.

Pompeo will also visit the Souda naval base next Sunday.

Besides Greece-Turkish relations, Pompeo will discuss military cooperation with Greek officials. A meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is highly likely.

The Secretary of State had visited Cyprus last week, where he made statements in favor of dialogue among parties involved in east Med tensions.