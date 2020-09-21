Police record 15,561 Covid violations since August

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) said on Monday that its officers had confirmed a total of 15,561 violations since early August as part of ongoing efforts to check compliance with restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.



On Sunday, officers conducted 47,497 inspections but recorded just four offenses – three for not wearing face masks or not observing physical distancing in public places and one relating to a business, in Attica, that was found to have defied a midnight curfew.



The latter was slapped with a 10,000-euro fine and three-day closure.



ELAS has intensified its checks in the capital, in northern Greece and on several islands amid localized spikes in infections in those areas.