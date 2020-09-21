ATHEX: Stock market index takes loss of 4.3%

The growing second wave of the coronavirus, with AstraZeneca pausing its clinical tests for its vaccine yet again, and the global money-laundering scandal that emerged on Sunday, sent bourse indexes tumbling across Europe on Monday, with the Athens stock market taking significant losses. Once again traders in Greece proved more eager to follow a downward course set abroad than an upward one.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 630.32 points, shedding 4.29% from Friday’s 658.54 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 4.65% to 1,503.98 points.

The banks index plunged 6.25%, as Alpha sank 7.20%. Piraeus decreased 6.42%, Eurobank dropped 6.21% and National parted with 5.13%.

Aegean Air gave up 8.60%, Viohalco lost 8.18%, Motor Oil conceded 7.12%, Coca-Cola HBC eased 5.72% and Athens Water (EYDAP) shrank 5.24%. Ellaktor was the only blue chip not to fall, staying put.

In total 15 stocks enjoyed gains, 75 suffered losses and 19 remained unchanged.



Turnover amounted to 49.2 million euros, down from last Friday’s €73.9 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 1.89% to 44.76 points.