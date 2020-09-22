Art workers protesting ban on cultural events

Musicians playing their instruments march down Panepistimiou Street in central Athens on Monday, during a rally held in protest at a temporary ban on concerts and other cultural events introduced by the government to stem the spread of the coronavirus in the broader Attica region. Art workers in Greece and other parts of the world have been especially hard hit by containment measures since the start of the pandemic. Another rally is planned for Tuesday afternoon, when unionists are due to meet with a representative of the Labor Ministry to present their concerns and demands. [Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]