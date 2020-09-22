BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Lampsa refutes reports of sale of iconic hotel

Lampsa Hellenic Hotels issued a statement on Tuesday refuting media reports pointing to the planned sale of its iconic five-star Hotel Grande Bretagne in downtown Athens.

“There are no advanced, or preliminary, or any ‘negotiations’ whatsoever with Arab or any other investors,” the Greek company said.

“There is no thought, plan or program for the hotel’s sale, not as a whole or in parts,” it stressed.

Despite the challenges of the health crisis and its impact on the economy, the statement said, Lampsa is “carrying out investments, focusing on the effort to return to normalcy and planning its future development.”

