Erdogan to speak with Macron later on Tuesday

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to talk to French counterpart Emmanuel Macron later on Tuesday, Turkish media reported.

The phone call follows a videoconference Erdogan had with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and EU President Charles Michel on the eastern Mediterranean crisis, amid EU efforts to de-escalate the tension with Greece.

After the videoconference, the Turkish presidency said Ankara and Athens have stated they are ready to resume exploratory talks to address their contested maritime claims in the eastern Mediterranean and Aegean.