Outdoor theatrical performances suspended as of Thursday

All outdoor theatrical performances will suspended as of Thursday (Sept. 24), Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias announced on Tuesday, as authorities try to contain the high number of new daily infections.

Hardalias said during a regular briefing that the government will create a new platform in the gov.gr website where citizens will be informed about the restrictive measures that apply in their region.

“We are in a critical phase, especially in the center of Athens,” the minister said and mentioned again the government decision to officially introduce remote working, which came into effect today.

Asked about the possibility of a lockdown, Hardalias reiterated that the aim is to avoid it, which is why people need to implement the current measures.