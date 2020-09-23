358 new infections and five deaths recorded in Greece

Greek health authorities announced on Wednesday 358 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the total number to 16,286.

Of the new cases, 43 were identified at the country’s borders from tests on incoming travelers.

The National Organization of Public Health (EODY) also reported five deaths. The median age of those who died is 78.

There are also 73 patients, with a median age of 68, hooked on ventilators.

Since the start of the pandemic in the country, authorities have conducted a total of 1,233,229 tests.