File photo

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg discussed the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday evening and called for “Allied solidarity” in resolving disputes with Greece.

The Secretary General “reiterated the importance of dialogue and de-escalation, and stressed that the situation must be resolved in a spirit of Allied solidarity and in accordance with international law,” NATO said in a statement.

Military delegations from Turkey and Greece have met six times at NATO Headquarters in Brussels as part of an Alliance-led initiative to establish de-confliction mechanisms to prevent incidents and accidents at sea or in the air, it added.

Stoltenberg will speak with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday, as part of his regular consultations with the two leaders.