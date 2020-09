A moderate earthquake struck in the sea area southwest of the Ionian island of Lefkada on Thursday morning, according to a preliminary reading of the Athens Institute of Geodynamics.

The epicentre of the 4.1-magnitude tremor was 14 kilometres southwest of the island at a focal depth of 15.8 kilometers.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) gave an initial reading of 4.2.

The quake hit at 8.10 a.m.