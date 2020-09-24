Tourist bus with no passengers hits concrete pillar in Piraeus

Screen grab from Skai TV

A tourist bus smashed into a concrete pillar on the side of the street on Akti Miaouli in Piraeus, early Thursday morning, trapping its driver for several hours.

The bus, which had no passengers onboard, skidded on slippery road, according to initial information.

Ten firemen arrived on the scene to free the driver whose state was not clear.

A tow truck has been called in to remove the destroyed bus from the road.