The Kaisariani Monastery is an Eastern Orthodox monastery built on the north side of Mount Hymettus, near Athens. The surrounding area on the slopes of Mount Hymettus offers a great deal of shade and many handy picnic areas, as well as various hiking trails. Opening hours are Wednesdays to Mondays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. General admission costs €3 (reduced admission €2)

Kaisariani Monastery, tel 210.723.6619