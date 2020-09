Benaki Museum | Athens | Year-Round

[Benaki Museum]

The Benaki Museum of Greek Culture houses the cultural collection of Antonis Benakis, comprising collections of prehistoric, ancient Greek and Roman antiquities, Byzantine art and historical heirlooms. The museum is located in a beautiful neoclassical-style building near the Hellenic Parliament. Opening hours are Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to midnight and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. General admission costs €12 (reduced admission €9).

Benaki Museum, 1 Koumbari & Vasilisis Sofias, tel 210.367.1000, www.benaki.org