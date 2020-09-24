Joy Labinjo | Athens | September 24 - October 31

[Lida Macha]

Galvanized by the Black Lives Matters movement that has rocked America and other parts of the world, London-based artist Joy Labinjo makes her Athens debut with a solo show at The Breeder. “The Elephant in the Room” comprises new work created during the lockdown and furthers the artist’s explorations around theses like Blackness, identity, political voice, race, community and family. Her large-scale figurative paintings often depict intimate scenes of historical and contemporary life – real and imagined. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Fridays from noon to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m.

The Breeder, 45 Iasonos, Metaxourgio, tel 210.331.7527