Police issue 237 fines on Wednesday for Covid non-compliance

As part of ongoing efforts to ensure that safety protocols are being adhered to, the Hellenic Police (ELAS) said on Thursday that it had conducted a total of 38,225 inspections around the country on Wednesday and recorded 237 violations, for failure to wear a mask or observe physical distancing.



Officers also recorded nine infringements of safety regulations by private businesses.



Since the beginning of August, 666 such violations by businesses have been confirmed.



Over the same period, officers have recorded 16,242 violations for the non-use of a face mask where mandatory, issuing 16,228 fines.