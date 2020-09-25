Greece supports Cyprus in seeking sanctions against Turkey
Alexandros Gennimatas was referring to an EU Council decision threatening Ankara with sanctions unless it reduces tensions with Greece and Cyprus in the Eastern Mediterranean.
Greece “firmly supports” Cyprus’ position on the need to impose “targeted sanctions” on people and entities involved in Turkey’s ongoing gas-exploration activities inside the island country’s exclusive economic zone, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Friday.
