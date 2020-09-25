Police continue inspections for Covid compliance

As part of ongoing efforts to ensure that safety protocols are being adhered to, the Hellenic Police (ELAS) said on Friday that it had conducted a total of 42,513 inspections around the country on Thursday and recorded 193 violations for failure to wear a mask or observe physical distancing.



Officers also recorded nine infringements of safety regulations by private businesses.



Since the beginning of August, 675 such violations by businesses have been recorded and 56 people have been arrested.



Over the same period, officers have recorded 16,435 violations for the non-use of a face mask where mandatory or failure to observe physical distancing, issuing 16,421 fines.