Pompeo to visit Greece on Sept. 27-29

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will hold a series of meetings with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias during his three-day visit to the country which starts on Sunday (Sept. 27).

Pompeo will first meet Dendias in Thessaloniki at 10 a.m. on Monday. Talks will focus on the strategic dialogue between Greece and the US, defence and energy cooperation and developments in the eastern Mediterranean.

After Thessaloniki, the US official will travel to the US Navy base in Souda, Crete, and meet with the prime minister on Tuesday. The visit will be followed by statements to the press.