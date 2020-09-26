Street kiosks and minimarkets to close at midnight

Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias (right) is seen on Friday with epidemiologist Sotiris Tsiodras in the main square in the capital’s Kypseli neighborhood where a mobile unit of the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) informed citizens about measures to guard against the spread of the coronavirus and conducted sample diagnostic tests. From Saturday, street kiosks and minimarkets will have to close at midnight in Attica and other regions where the number of coronavirus cases remains high. The aim of the measure is to curb overcrowding in squares where people gather following the closure of bars. [Orestis Panagiotou/ANA-MPA]