MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
IN IMAGES

Street kiosks and minimarkets to close at midnight

  • tsiodras-kikilias-1

TAGS: Coronavirus

Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias (right) is seen on Friday with epidemiologist Sotiris Tsiodras in the main square in the capital’s Kypseli neighborhood where a mobile unit of the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) informed citizens about measures to guard against the spread of the coronavirus and conducted sample diagnostic tests. From Saturday, street kiosks and minimarkets will have to close at midnight in Attica and other regions where the number of coronavirus cases remains high. The aim of the measure is to curb overcrowding in squares where people gather following the closure of bars. [Orestis Panagiotou/ANA-MPA]

Online

ARCHIVE

 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.