Government stresses demilitarization of islands not on the table

Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas on Saturday said that there is and never has been any discussion by any government about the demilitarization of several islands in the Aegean whose status is disputed by Turkey.

Speaking on Skai television in the wake of indications that Ankara may demand the demilitarization of Kastellorizo and other Greek islands as part on exploratory talks to ease tension in the Eastern Aegean, Petsas stressed that Turkey has no say over the islands of the Dodecanese. Greece “will do everything to protect its sovereignty,” he added.

Asked whether a discussion at the highest level between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would be possible at this point, Petsas said that this would require “trust and preparation.”

“If we have these two things, then a conversation between the two leaders cannot be ruled out,” he said.