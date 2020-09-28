‘Discover Portugal’ webinar to coincide with FM’s visit

Enterprise Greece and the Embassy of Portugal in Athens have organized a webinar on Wednesday, September 30, titled: “Discover Portugal.”

The event is held in the context of the official visit of Portuguese Foreign Minister Eurico Brilhante Dias to Greece.

It aims at acquainting the Greek business ecosystem with the Portuguese economy, will identify priority sectors and opportunities for collaboration, and will set the stage for future business development.

The webinar starts at 10.30 a.m., at www.eventora.com/en/Events/discover-portugal.