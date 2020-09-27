NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Pompeo discusses East Med situation with NATO chief

TAGS: US, Diplomacy

Hours before his arrival in Greece, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had a discussion on de-escalating the situation in the eastern Mediterranean with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Tweeting afterwards on his official account, Pompeo said he was "pleased" to discuss the issue with Stoltenberg and to "reiterate the importance of NATO Alliance unity."

Pompeo is due to arrive in Thessaloniki around midnight.

 

