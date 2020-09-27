NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
FM Dendias talks with Armenian counterpart, deplores loss of life

Diplomacy

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has called his Armenian counterpart, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, and expressed Greece's readiness to assist in de-escalating the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says.

Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces has erupted again over the disputed separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh and a top territorial official says 16 people have been killed and more than 100 others wounded.

During the phone call, Dendias condemned the loss of lives and reaffirmed the strong bonds of friendship between the two countries.

NATO has called for an immediate end to the hostilities.

 

