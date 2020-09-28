New Acropolis lighting to be unveiled during leaders’ visit

[ANA-MPA]

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is due to preside over the unveiling of the new lighting system for the Acropolis on Wednesday night, in a ceremony that will also be attended by three European counterparts, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Monday.

According to Petsas, the presentation of the new system created by award-winning lighting designer Eleftheria Deko to showcase the sacred hill and the Parthenon will coincide with a visit to Greece by Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurtz, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Danish Premier Mette Frederiksen.

The three leaders will be in Athens for talks with the Greek government on the European Union’s new migration and asylum pact, Petsas said, though Greek-Turkish relations may also be discussed as the visit comes a day before the start of a European Council summit on the issue of Turkey and the Eastern Mediterranean.