ELAS Covid compliance checks still turning up rule-breakers

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) said on Monday that it had conducted 44,871 inspections around the country on Sunday and recorded 189 violations for failure to wear a mask or observe physical distancing.



Officers also recorded 11 infringements of safety regulations by private businesses, three of which were ordered to temporarily suspend their operations.



Since the beginning of August, 708 such violations by businesses have been recorded and 56 people have been arrested.



Over the same period, officers have recorded 17,078 violations for the non-use of a face mask where mandatory or failure to observe physical distancing.