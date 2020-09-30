Containers and ship repairs soften turnover blow for OLP

The slump in passenger traffic, due to the pandemic, inflicted annual losses of 5.8% in the turnover of Piraeus Port Authority (OLP) over the first half of the year, coming to 66.5 million euros, data showed on Tuesday.



The bulk of those losses came from cruise tourism, which posted an 83.9% annual decline, coastal shipping, which shrank 21.8%, and vehicle transportation, which dropped 28.3%.



The slide in turnover was contained thanks to the increase in container handling, with the three OLP terminals reporting a 17.8% rise, and to revenues from ship repairs, which grew 21.8% compared to the first half of 2019.