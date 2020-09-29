ATHEX: Stocks slide again on lack of optimism

The return to losses and the meager turnover on Tuesday on the Greek bourse leave little scope for optimism as regards the rest of this week, as concerns over the second wave of the pandemic continue to affect not only the domestic stock market but also most of its European peers.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 623.36 points, shedding 0.29% from Monday’s 625.20 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.12% to 1,487.72 points, while the mid-cap index expanded 0.59%.

The banks index eased 0.36%, with Piraeus shrinking 1.71%, National parting with 1.38% and Alpha sliding 0.62%, while Eurobank advanced 1.02%.

Among the other blue chips, ADMIE Holdings jumped 5% and Viohalco increased 2.88%, as Aegean declined 2.56%, Hellenic Petroleum gave up 2.53% and OTE telecom dropped 2.11%.

In total 37 stocks posted gains, 56 suffered losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 35.5 million euros, down from Monday’s €38.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.63% to 44.05 points.