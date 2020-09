Chinese Ambassador Zhang Qiyue (r) hosted Attica Regional Governor Giorgos Patoulis (l) at the Chinese Embassy in Athens Tuesday, where the two officials signed an agreement twinning the Greek capital with the region of Sichuan. Patoulis hailed the cooperation between the two regions, saying it will not only address management of the pandemic, but will also “build the future through tourism, trade, development and progress.” [ANA-MPA]