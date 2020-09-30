Greek T-bills auctioned at negative interest rate
The Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) raised 487.5 million euros on Wednesday through the auction of 26-week treasury bills at a uniform yield of -0.10%.
The issue was originally for the auction of T-bills worth €375 million, but the amount raised increased as total bids reached €1.313 billion.
The settlement date is Friday.