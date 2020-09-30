Concerns over virus outbreak at Athens retirement home

Amid continuing concerns about the rise in coronavirus infections, health authorities were on alert on Wednesday after 35 residents of a retirement home in Agios Panteleimonas tested positive for the virus.

The government’s chief epidemiologist Sotiris Tsiodras and Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias visited the home where other residents and staff were to be tested. Meanwhile health authorities have advised the residents of five villages in the areas of Thiva and Halkida to stay home following a spike in cases there.

Another 354 new infections were announced yesterday (195 in Attica), while three new deaths were reported. The total number of cases is now 18,475 with the death toll at 391.