Goulandris Anniversary Celebration | Athens | October 4

[Pinelopi Gerasimou]

With coronavirus concerns putting festivities on the back burner, the B&E Goulandris Foundation celebrates the first anniversary of its wonderful museum of modern art in the central Athens district of Pangrati by offering free admission on Sunday, October 4, and welcoming as many visitors as possible. Because of health safety measures putting a strict limit on the number of visitors who are allowed on the premises at any one time, electronic pre-registration is required at goulandris.gr. The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the day.



Goulandris Museum, 13 Eratosthenous,

Pangrati, tel 210.725.2896