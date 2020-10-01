Quake measuring 5.2 Richter strikes eastern Aegean

[InTime News]

An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale struck the eastern Aegean on Thursday afternoon, in the sea area between the islands of Nisyros and Kos.

No injuries or damage have been reported, though the earthquake is said to have been felt quite strongly in the wider vicinity.

The epicenter of the 2.05 p.m. tremor was 32 kilometers northwest of Nisyros, off the coast of Kos, and its depth was 150 kilometers, according to the National Observatory of Athens’ Geodynamic Institute.