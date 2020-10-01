Prosecutor orders probe into Covid outbreak at Athens nursing home

An Athens prosecutor has ordered an emergency investigation into a coronavirus outbreak at a nursing home in downtown Agios Panteleimonas, where at least 40 patients and members of staff have tested positive for the virus so far.

The prosecutor wants to ascertain whether the outbreak at the nursing home was the result of oversight or criminal negligence on behalf of the facility’s management.

Under Article 285 of the criminal code, violations of health safety measures can result in a life sentence if they result in the death of numerous individuals and a sentence of 10 years if they result in the death of one person.

Being responsible for infecting one or numerous people is also punishable with prison time or a hefty fine.