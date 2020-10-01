411 more coronavirus cases; two new deaths
Greek authorities announced 411 new cases of coronavirus and two fatalities in the past 24 hours Thursday.
Greece’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 18,886, with 393 dead.
Eighty-nine patients remain intubated in intensive care units while 214 have left ICU.
Meanwhile, the Education Ministry said Thursday that 17 schools have suspended classroom teaching due to the coronavirus.