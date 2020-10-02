Sounio route closed untill November

The suspension of traffic on the Sounio-bound carriageway of the Athens-Sounio highway which began on Wednesday evening will last for about a month, according to Panagiotis Kariotis, the head of the Directorate of Metropolitan Infrastructure Management of the Attica Region, in comments to Kathimerini. Repairs are being be carried out to damage in the Loumbarda tunnel near Varkiza after an expert report had advised that road safety cannot currently be guaranteed.

“The cost of the operation is estimated at 100,000 euros, while the suspension (of traffic) will last for about a month,” he said.

The suspension will affect only Sounio-bound traffic.