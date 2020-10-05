Innovathens offers social media marketing workshop

The Innovathens Academy is organizing a four-hour workshop on “Facebook & Instagram Marketing,” to take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday.



This is a hybrid event that forms part of the Digital Marketing series of workshops, with a few places reserved for physical presence at Innovathens (100 Pireos) in Gazi, central Athens, and with online participation via Zoom for a certain number of users.



For more, visit www.innovathens.gr/?idU=1.