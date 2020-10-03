Tracing tests on 11 hospital staff members come back negative

Tests conducted on 11 staff members working in the surgeries at KAT hospital in northern Athens who came in contact with a patient transporter who has been infected with the novel coronavirus came back negative on Saturday.

The patient transporter was diagnosed on Friday. Samples were also taken from another 100 members of the hospital's staff as part of the contact tracing process.

Eight surgery halls on the second floor where the 11 staff members worked closed until October 8.

Emergency and accident cases will be treated in the hospital's remaining surgeries, with the hospital continuing to run normally.