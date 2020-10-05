Turkey’s Yavuz leaves Cyprus’ EEZ

Turkish drilling vessel Yavuz has left Block 6 inside Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in a move seen as a step toward a possible de-escalation of tensions.

The vessel had been scheduled to leave the sea area southwest of the ethnically-split island on October 12, according to Turkey’s unauthorized navigational telex (Navtex).

Nicosia is meanwhile monitoring the operations of Turkey’s seismic research vessel Barbaros Hayrettin Pasa in Block 3 southeast of Cyprus. The Navtex for Barbaros expires on October 18.