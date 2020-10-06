Police on alert on Wednesday ahead of GD trial ruling

[File photo]

Over 2,000 police officers will be deployed in central Athens on Wednesday as part of the security measures planned ahead of the announcement of an Athens court's verdict in the long-running trial of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn (GD) party during the day.

According to police sources cited by state-run news agency ANA-MPA, a helicopter and a drone will fly over Athens and officers will be stationed near the court and on the roofs of buildings to monitor the situation in the surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, a large part of Alexandras Avenue will be cordoned off while parking will be prohibited in the wider area of the Athens Appeals Court.

Authorities are expected a large gathering of people outside the courthouse.

The judge is expected to rule on whether GD and its officials should be found guilty of operating as a criminal organization.