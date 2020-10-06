Occupied north Cyprus to reopen beach area abandoned since 1974 conflict

Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus will reopen the beach section of the town of Varosha on Thursday, the breakaway state's premier said, referring to a former resort abandoned in no-man's land since a Turkish invasion in 1974 that split the island.

The announcement could further stoke Turkish tensions with Cyprus and Greece.

Ersin Tatar, the Turkish Cypriot "prime minister," made it at a joint news conference with President Tayyip Erdogan who said Turkey fully supported the decision.

[Reuters]