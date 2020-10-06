ATHEX: Stocks see gains and rise in turnover

This time it was bank stocks that carried the Greek stock market higher, as the local bourse benchmark remained on a rising course, as was the case across Europe, with a more convincing performance on Tuesday: The main index closed at the day’s high and turnover was improved too.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 644.35 points, adding 1.72% to Monday’s 633.43 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.83% to close at 1,534.89 points.

The banks index jumped 5.44%, as National soared 8.24%, Piraeus earned 7.69%, Eurobank collected 4.97% and Alpha improved 2.77%.

Other gainers included Aegean Air (up 9.45%), Fourlis Holdings (6.19%), Public Power Corporation (3.28%), Piraeus Port Authority (3,19%) and Hellenic Exchanges (2.84%), while Viohalco slid 0.99% and Coca-Cola HBC gave up 0.97%.

In total 67 stocks notched up gains, 35 recorded losses and 14 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 46.8 million euros, up from Monday’s €36.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.34% to close at 44.20 points.