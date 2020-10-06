Greece condemns Turkish-Cypriot decision to reopen Varosha

Greece condemned “in the strongest possible terms” on Tuesday Turkey's decision to reopen the beach section of the abandoned Cypriot town of Varosha on Thursday.

“This decision is a blatant violation of the UN Security Council resolutions and Greece is going to step up all the relevant efforts made by the Republic of Cyprus,” the Greek Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The move was announced by Ersin Tatar, the “prime minister" of the Turkish-occupied northern part of the island during a visit in Ankara, standing alongside Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

Earlier, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades issued a statement in which he strongly condemned “the decision of the occupier, Turkey, and of its henchman in the occupied areas, Ersin Tatar, to extend the license for entry to the coastal front of Varosha, during a pre-election fiesta they held in Ankara, in the eve of the electoral process for the emergence of a new Turkish Cypriot leader.”

The European Union’s high representative for foreign affairs, Josep Borrell, said the bloc is “deeply concerned” about the announcement and developments related to Varosha.

“These will cause greater tensions and may complicate efforts for the resumption of Cyprus settlement talks,” he said in a statement.