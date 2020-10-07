State Department ‘deeply concerned’ about Turkey’s reported S-400 tests

The US State Department is “deeply concerned” about reports that Turkey is planning to conduct a test of the Russian-made S-400 missile defense system at a site in Sinop province on the Black Sea coast.



“We are aware of these reports. We continue to object strenuously to Turkey's purchase of the S-400 air defense system, and are deeply concerned with reports that Turkey is continuing its efforts to bring the S-400 into operation,” a State Department spokesperson said.



“Our suspension of Turkey from the F-35 program, in response to the S-400 acquisition, signaled the seriousness with which the Administration approaches this issue,” the spokesperson said.



“We continue to stress at the highest levels that the S-400 transaction remains a major obstacle in the bilateral relationship and at NATO, as well as a risk for potential CAATSA sanctions. We are confident that President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan and his senior officials understand our position,” the spokesperson said.